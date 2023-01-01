Menu
2020 Volkswagen Passat

85,137 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Comfortline * Remote Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats * Alloy Rims * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Mirror Link * Cruise Control * Steer

Location

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

85,137KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10011132
  • VIN: 1VWAA7A33LC021525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Comfortline * Remote Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Cloth Seats *  Alloy Rims *  Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Mirror Link * Cruise Control * Steering Wheel Controls * Hands Free Calling * AM/FM/USB/Aux/Bluetooth * Automatic/Manual Mode * Sport Mode * Automatic Headlights * 12V DC Outlet * Push Button Start * 


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

