2021 Buick Envision

33,497 KM

Details Description Features

$37,495

+ tax & licensing
Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

ESSENCE / AWD / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

33,497KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10466913
  • VIN: LRBFZPR47MD126240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,497 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** ESSENCE *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REMOTE START *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE *** TURBOCHARGED *** HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** POWER GROUP *** AUTO *** AC *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 33,497KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

