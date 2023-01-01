$37,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-621-4333
2021 Buick Envision
ESSENCE / AWD / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10466913
- VIN: LRBFZPR47MD126240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,497 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** ESSENCE *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REMOTE START *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE *** TURBOCHARGED *** HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** POWER GROUP *** AUTO *** AC *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 33,497KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Match Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.