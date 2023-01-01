2021 Buick Envision

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 , 4 9 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10466913

10466913 VIN: LRBFZPR47MD126240

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,497 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.