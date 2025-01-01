2021 Chevrolet Suburban

$49,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
95,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 CHEVY SUBURBAN LT
95000KM
OIL SPRAYED THROUGHOUT BY PREVIOUS OWNER
8 PASSENGER
5.3L V8
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
APPLE CAR PLAY
HEATED SEATS
DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL
20” WHEELS
REBUILT TITLE, PREVIOUS ACCIDENT DAMAGE TO REAR END.
$49995 CERTIFIED + TAX
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE
EAGLE AUTO SALES
More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales
