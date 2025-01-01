Menu
2021 Chevrolet Suburban

95,000 KM

Details Description

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Suburban

5.3L - 8 PASSENGER

13184105

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

5.3L - 8 PASSENGER

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 CHEVY SUBURBAN LT

 

95000KM

 

OIL SPRAYED THROUGHOUT BY PREVIOUS OWNER

 

8 PASSENGER

 

5.3L V8

 

PANORAMIC SUNROOF

 

APPLE CAR PLAY

 

HEATED SEATS

 

DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL

 

20” WHEELS

 

REBUILT TITLE, PREVIOUS ACCIDENT DAMAGE TO REAR END.

 

$49995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES 

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

2021 Chevrolet Suburban