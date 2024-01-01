Menu
NO ACCIDENTS *** 300S *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** LEATHER *** REMOTE START *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP  *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 100642KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2021 Chrysler 300

100,643 KM

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1728671767
  2. 1728671769
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
100,643KM
VIN 2C3CCAGG2MH602630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,643 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** 300S *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** LEATHER *** REMOTE START *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP  *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 100642KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
