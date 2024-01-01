Menu
Account
Sign In
Push To Start * Sunroof * Rear View Camera * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Driver Memory Seat Settings * Headlight Controls * Leather/Cloth Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * Steering Controls * Paddle Shifters * Cruise/Stability Control * Audio Controls * Voice Recognition * Heated Mirrors * Electronic Vehicle Information Centre * Power Front Seats * Front/Rear Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Wireless Charging Dock * Keyless Entry * Emergency Brake Assist * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Projection Mode * Hill Start Assist * Valet Mode * Bluetooth/Alexa * AM/FM/XM * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Navigation * C Ports/USB Ports/AUX * ECO/Sport Mode * Parking Assist/Parking Aids * WIFI/Hotspot * Normal/Sport/Comfort Power Steering Modes * Front/Rear Park Sense * Rear Park Sense Braking Assist * Emergency Brake Assist * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Good Year Tires * 20 Alloy Wheels * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors * Hood Ducts * Dual Exhaust * Rear Parking Sensors * Tinted Windows * Front Fog Lamps * Multi Zone Climate Control *

2021 Dodge Durango

100,546 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

  1. 11548953
  2. 11548953
  3. 11548953
  4. 11548953
  5. 11548953
  6. 11548953
  7. 11548953
  8. 11548953
  9. 11548953
  10. 11548953
  11. 11548953
  12. 11548953
  13. 11548953
  14. 11548953
  15. 11548953
  16. 11548953
  17. 11548953
  18. 11548953
  19. 11548953
  20. 11548953
  21. 11548953
  22. 11548953
  23. 11548953
  24. 11548953
  25. 11548953
  26. 11548953
  27. 11548953
  28. 11548953
  29. 11548953
  30. 11548953
  31. 11548953
  32. 11548953
  33. 11548953
  34. 11548953
  35. 11548953
  36. 11548953
  37. 11548953
  38. 11548953
  39. 11548953
  40. 11548953
  41. 11548953
  42. 11548953
  43. 11548953
  44. 11548953
  45. 11548953
  46. 11548953
  47. 11548953
  48. 11548953
  49. 11548953
  50. 11548953
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,546KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT5MC599099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 100,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Push To Start * Sunroof * Rear View Camera * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Driver Memory Seat Settings * Headlight Controls * Leather/Cloth Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * Steering Controls * Paddle Shifters * Cruise/Stability Control * Audio Controls * Voice Recognition * Heated Mirrors * Electronic Vehicle Information Centre * Power Front Seats * Front/Rear Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Wireless Charging Dock * Keyless Entry * Emergency Brake Assist * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Projection Mode * Hill Start Assist * Valet Mode * Bluetooth/Alexa * AM/FM/XM * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Navigation * C Ports/USB Ports/AUX * ECO/Sport Mode * Parking Assist/Parking Aids * WIFI/Hotspot * Normal/Sport/Comfort Power Steering Modes * Front/Rear Park Sense * Rear Park Sense Braking Assist * Emergency Brake Assist * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Good Year Tires * 20 Alloy Wheels * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors * Hood Ducts * Dual Exhaust * Rear Parking Sensors * Tinted Windows * Front Fog Lamps * Multi Zone Climate Control *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lebada Motors

Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD 120,514 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue S AWD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue S AWD 127,664 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK 4X4 * Leather Interior * Uconnect 8.4-in Touch/SXM/Hands-free/NAVready * Auto Start * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Power Locks/Windows for sale in Cambridge, ON
2017 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK 4X4 * Leather Interior * Uconnect 8.4-in Touch/SXM/Hands-free/NAVready * Auto Start * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Power Locks/Windows 142,480 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lebada Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-1212

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Durango