$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango
R/T AWD
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 100,546 KM
Vehicle Description
Push To Start * Sunroof * Rear View Camera * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Driver Memory Seat Settings * Headlight Controls * Leather/Cloth Interior * Leather Steering Wheel * Steering Controls * Paddle Shifters * Cruise/Stability Control * Audio Controls * Voice Recognition * Heated Mirrors * Electronic Vehicle Information Centre * Power Front Seats * Front/Rear Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Wireless Charging Dock * Keyless Entry * Emergency Brake Assist * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Projection Mode * Hill Start Assist * Valet Mode * Bluetooth/Alexa * AM/FM/XM * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Navigation * C Ports/USB Ports/AUX * ECO/Sport Mode * Parking Assist/Parking Aids * WIFI/Hotspot * Normal/Sport/Comfort Power Steering Modes * Front/Rear Park Sense * Rear Park Sense Braking Assist * Emergency Brake Assist * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Good Year Tires * 20 Alloy Wheels * Side View Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors * Hood Ducts * Dual Exhaust * Rear Parking Sensors * Tinted Windows * Front Fog Lamps * Multi Zone Climate Control *
