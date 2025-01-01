Menu
XLT *** NO ACCIDENTS *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** 360 CAMERA *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** POWER TAILGATE *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** 4X4 *** EIGHT PASSENGER *** LANE KEEPING SYSTEM *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** POWER SEATS *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2021 Ford Expedition

144,861 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Expedition

XLT / NO ACCIDENTS / NAV / LEATHER / 360 CAMERA

13330553

2021 Ford Expedition

XLT / NO ACCIDENTS / NAV / LEATHER / 360 CAMERA

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,861KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMJU1JT8MEA12408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,861 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT *** NO ACCIDENTS *** NAVIGATION *** LEATHER *** 360 CAMERA *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** POWER TAILGATE *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** 4X4 *** EIGHT PASSENGER *** LANE KEEPING SYSTEM *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** POWER SEATS *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2021 Ford Expedition