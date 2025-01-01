Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** PLATINUM *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** LEATHER *** 7 SEATER *** POWER FOLDING SEATS *** NAVIGATION *** MASSAGING SEATS *** AUTOMATIC PARKING*** HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 63684KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p><strong>FINANCE PRICE: $42,995</strong></p><p><strong>CASH PRICE: $43,495</strong><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2021 Ford Explorer

63,684 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
63,684KM
VIN 1FM5K8HC4MGB73851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,684 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** PLATINUM *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** LEATHER *** 7 SEATER *** POWER FOLDING SEATS *** NAVIGATION *** MASSAGING SEATS *** AUTOMATIC PARKING*** HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 63684KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE: $42,995

CASH PRICE: $43,495

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

