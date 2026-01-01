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<p>XLT *** SPORT *** NAVIGATION *** 4WD *** HEATED SEATS *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** PARKING AID SENSORS *** BLUETOOTH *** POWER SEATS *** 5.0L V8 *** TOW PACKAGE *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p>Cash price $37995<br><br>HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br><br><br>ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2021 Ford F-150

127,552 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Ford F-150

XLT / SPORT / NAV / 4WD / HTD SEATS / 5.0L V8

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14292782

2021 Ford F-150

XLT / SPORT / NAV / 4WD / HTD SEATS / 5.0L V8

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1781727919
  2. 1781727919
  3. 1781727919
  4. 1781727919
  5. 1781727919
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$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
127,552KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E51MKD24118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,552 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT *** SPORT *** NAVIGATION *** 4WD *** HEATED SEATS *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** PARKING AID SENSORS *** BLUETOOTH *** POWER SEATS *** 5.0L V8 *** TOW PACKAGE *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

Cash price $37995

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
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519-621-4333

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$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2021 Ford F-150