$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT / SPORT / NAV / 4WD / HTD SEATS / 5.0L V8
2021 Ford F-150
XLT / SPORT / NAV / 4WD / HTD SEATS / 5.0L V8
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,552 KM
Vehicle Description
XLT *** SPORT *** NAVIGATION *** 4WD *** HEATED SEATS *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** PARKING AID SENSORS *** BLUETOOTH *** POWER SEATS *** 5.0L V8 *** TOW PACKAGE *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
Cash price $37995
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
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519-621-4333