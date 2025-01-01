Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** GT PREMIUM *** CONVERTIBLE *** 5.0 V8 *** HEATED SEATS *** COOLED SEATS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 25359KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****</p><p><strong>FINANCE PRICE:</strong></p><p><strong>CASH PRICE:</strong><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2021 Ford Mustang

25,359 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM / CONVERTIBLE / 5.0 / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle
12277137

2021 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM / CONVERTIBLE / 5.0 / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1741903514
  2. 1741903514
  3. 1741903514
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,359KM
VIN 1FATP8FF0M5117157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 25,359 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** GT PREMIUM *** CONVERTIBLE *** 5.0 V8 *** HEATED SEATS *** COOLED SEATS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** REVERSE CAMERA *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 25359KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE:

CASH PRICE:

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE / AWD / NAV / LEATHER / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE / AWD / NAV / LEATHER / AUTO 43,179 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T / SUNROOF / NAV / ALLOYS / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T / SUNROOF / NAV / ALLOYS / AUTO 73,723 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Challenger SCAT PACK 392 WIDEBODY / NAV / ROOF / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2023 Dodge Challenger SCAT PACK 392 WIDEBODY / NAV / ROOF / AUTO 21,895 KM $68,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Mustang