<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** SPORT *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** REMOTE START *** SUNROOF *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 32,207KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2021 Honda Civic

32,207 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda Civic

SPORT / BACKCAM / HTD SEATS / ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS

2021 Honda Civic

SPORT / BACKCAM / HTD SEATS / ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

32,207KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F83MH004055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,207 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** SPORT *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** REMOTE START *** SUNROOF *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 32,207KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2021 Honda Civic