$20,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preffered * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Heated Seats * Heated Mirrors * Steering Assist * Collision Avoidance * Driver Attention Warning * Leading
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,838KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG7MU133904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,838 KM
Vehicle Description
Preffered * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Heated Seats * Heated Mirrors * Steering Assist * Collision Avoidance * Driver Attention Warning * Leading Vehicle Departure Alert * Inattentive Driving Warning * Forward Safety * Lane Keeping Assist * Lane Departure Warning * Blind Spot Safety * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Traction/Stability Control * Safe Exit Assist * Parking Safety * Rear Cross Traffic Safety * Rear View Camera * Heated Steering Wheel * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Normal/Sport/Smart Driving Modes * Leather Steering Wheel * USB/Bluetooth * AM/FM/SXM * WIFI * Projection Mode * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Digital Cluster * 16” Alloy Wheels *
Financing Solutions for All Credit Types:
Trade-Ins Welcome: We value your vehicle because we keep it in-house.
Financing for Everyone: No Credit, New Credit, or Bad Credit, we’ve got you covered.
Contact Us: Reach us at 519-653-1212 or explore more at www.LebadaMotors.com
Find Us at our showroom at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON.
Unmatched Certification Process: Our included certification goes beyond the basics. Exceeding OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards, we use only premium parts. If it doesn’t double the ministry standards, we replace it—no questions asked. This is more than a checkmark, it’s your peace of mind, AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE!
Your past doesn’t define you; it’s the journey ahead that matters most. Let us be part of your next chapter, and together, we’ll write a success story.
The Essential Fine Print: Listed prices exclude HST And licensing fees.
Zero down is our aim, but a downpayment may sometimes be required. finance Fee may apply.
Disclaimer: Please verify all details. We are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at time of listing.
*TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. The finance program is available on select vehicles only and must meet certain criteria to qualify. Visit us in store for more details.
*Advertised price is based on our finance purchase program - $2000 finance rebate applied.
*This Vehicle was a previous daily rental. All ex-rentals come fully maintained and re-conditioned by the rental company, and rentals are fully serviced during rental period. Strict guidelines are followed to up keep the condition mechanically/cosmetically by rental companies.
Are you ready to join the Lebada family? Experience the Lebada difference today!
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
2021 Hyundai Elantra