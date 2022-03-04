2021 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 6 0 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8653651

8653651 VIN: KMHLM4AG1MU112207

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 29,608 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.