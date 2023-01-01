Menu
2021 Hyundai Elantra

55,694 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED w/SUN & TECH / AUTO / 55,694 KM

2021 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED w/SUN & TECH / AUTO / 55,694 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,694KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9488761
  VIN: KMHLM4AG3MU107509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,694 KM

Vehicle Description

*** PREFERRED w/SUN & TECH PACKAGE *** AUTO *** SUNROOF *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** AC *** ONLY 55,694 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

