2021 Hyundai Elantra...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 6 9 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9488761

9488761 VIN: KMHLM4AG3MU107509

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 55,694 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.