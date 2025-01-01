Menu
Remote Start Ignition * Rear View Monitor Backup Camera * Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto * Blindspot Warning * Lane Keeping Assist Collision Mitigation Front * * Traction/Stability Control * Roof Rails * Heated Steering/Front Seats * Push To Start * Normal/Sport/Snow Drive Modes * Steering Controls * Voice Recognition * Cruise Control * Call/Volume Controls * Power Locks/Windows/Side Mirrors * Digital Gauge Cluster * Outside Temperature Gauge * Touchscreen Infotainment Display * FM/AM * USB/Bluetooth/Phone Projection * WiFi * Dual Climate Control * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * Trunk Release Assist * Rear Window Wiper W/ Washer * 15 Alloy Wheels * Side Mirrors W/ Turn Indicator * Carpet Floor Mats

2021 Hyundai Venue

103,047 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12145701

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

Used
103,047KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHRC8A33MU073847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,047 KM

Vehicle Description

