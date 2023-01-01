2021 Hyundai Venue

$25,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 4 3 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9630037

9630037 VIN: KMHRC8A37MU067890

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,431 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.