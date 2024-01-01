Menu
*** NO ACCIDENTS *** SPORT 4X4 *** AC *** HARDTOP *** BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE *** ONLY 36,789 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2021 Jeep Wrangler

36,789 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT 4X4 / AC / HARD TOP / NO ACCIDETNS

2021 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT 4X4 / AC / HARD TOP / NO ACCIDETNS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,789KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4GJXAG4MW762251

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 36,789 KM

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** SPORT 4X4 *** AC *** HARDTOP *** BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE *** ONLY 36,789 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-XXXX

519-621-4333

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2021 Jeep Wrangler