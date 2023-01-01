$25,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-623-5991
2021 Kia Forte
LX
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10140759
- Stock #: 23091A
- VIN: 3KPF24AD1ME356970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23091A
- Mileage 23,450 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT VEHICLE! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! CLEAN CARFAX! LOW MILEAGE! 2021 Kia Forte featuring automatic transmission, five passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, AM/FM stereo system with USB and auxiliary inputs, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ connectivity, daytime running lights, air conditioning, cruise control, steering wheel mounted controls, power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry, power and heated mirrors, lane departure warning accident avoidance system, lane keep assist, child seat anchors, rear door safety locks, tire pressure monitoring system, spacious cargo area, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99% on approved credit.
FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!
Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Cambridge Centre Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.