2021 Kia Forte

23,450 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

LX

LX

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

23,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140759
  • Stock #: 23091A
  • VIN: 3KPF24AD1ME356970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23091A
  • Mileage 23,450 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT VEHICLE! IN EXCELLENT SHAPE! CLEAN CARFAX! LOW MILEAGE! 2021 Kia Forte featuring automatic transmission, five passenger seating, rearview camera with guidelines, AM/FM stereo system with USB and auxiliary inputs, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ connectivity, daytime running lights, air conditioning, cruise control, steering wheel mounted controls, power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry, power and heated mirrors, lane departure warning accident avoidance system, lane keep assist, child seat anchors, rear door safety locks, tire pressure monitoring system, spacious cargo area, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99% on approved credit.



Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

