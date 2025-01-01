Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*** EX *** NO ACCIDENTS *** SUNROOF *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** HEATED SEATS *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** MULTIPLE DRIVE MODES *** BLUETOOTH *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2021 Kia Forte

91,143 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Forte

EX /NO ACCIDENTS/ SUNROOF / ADAPTIVE CRUISE / AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
12680337

2021 Kia Forte

EX /NO ACCIDENTS/ SUNROOF / ADAPTIVE CRUISE / AUTO

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1750800643305
  2. 1750800643721
  3. 1750800644218
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,143KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD5ME318455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,143 KM

Vehicle Description

*** EX *** NO ACCIDENTS *** SUNROOF *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** HEATED SEATS *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** MULTIPLE DRIVE MODES *** BLUETOOTH *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2020 Infiniti QX50 SENSORY /NO ACCIDENTS / NAV / ROOF / LEATHER / AWD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Infiniti QX50 SENSORY /NO ACCIDENTS / NAV / ROOF / LEATHER / AWD 23,737 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE / NO ACCIDENTS / HTD SEATS / BLUETOOTH / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla LE / NO ACCIDENTS / HTD SEATS / BLUETOOTH / AUTO 132,213 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Fiat 124 Spider 124 SPIDER / ABARTH / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / M/T for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Fiat 124 Spider 124 SPIDER / ABARTH / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / M/T 119,996 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2021 Kia Forte