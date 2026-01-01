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<p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )><strong>GREAT SUV! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! TEST DRIVE TODAY!</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>2024 Kia Seltos EX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, AM/FM stereo system with USB and auxiliary inputs, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, Satellite radio equipped, hands free entry, keyless ignition, steering wheel mounted contorls, rearview camera, cruise control, blind spot and lane depature warnings, turn signal mirrors, daytime running lights, spacious cargo area, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system.Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99% on approved credit. </span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 255 , 0 , 0 )><strong>FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!</span></p>

2021 Kia Seltos

118,045 KM

Details Description Features

$18,521

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Kia Seltos

EX

Watch This Vehicle
13994448

2021 Kia Seltos

EX

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

  1. 13994448
  2. 13994448
  3. 13994448
  4. 13994448
  5. 13994448
Contact Seller

$18,521

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
118,045KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEUCAA4M7056412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25457A
  • Mileage 118,045 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT SUV! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! TEST DRIVE TODAY!

2024 Kia Seltos EX featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, AM/FM stereo system with USB and auxiliary inputs, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, Satellite radio equipped, hands free entry, keyless ignition, steering wheel mounted contorls, rearview camera, cruise control, blind spot and lane depature warnings, turn signal mirrors, daytime running lights, spacious cargo area, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system.Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99% on approved credit.

FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!

Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
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519-623-XXXX

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519-623-5991

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3080
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$18,521

+ taxes & licensing>

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2021 Kia Seltos