2021 Mazda CX-3

34,104 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2021 Mazda CX-3

2021 Mazda CX-3

GX / BACKUP CAM / NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER

2021 Mazda CX-3

GX / BACKUP CAM / NO ACCIDENTS / ONE OWNER

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

34,104KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10391634
  VIN: JM1DKDB7XM1514368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,104 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** ONE OWNER *** GX *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS START *** BLUETOOTH CONNECTION *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** BLUETOOTH *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ONLY 34,104KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

