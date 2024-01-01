2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
18,981 KM

GT / AWD / HATCHBACK / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS

GT / AWD / HATCHBACK / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1729100726
  2. 1729100732
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
18,981KM
VIN JM1BPBMYXM1349974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,981 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** GT *** AWD *** RED LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** NAVIGATION *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 18,981KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: $28,495


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333

