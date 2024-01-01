$27,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GT / AWD / HATCHBACK / ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Car Match Canada
6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
519-621-4333
Certified
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,981 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** GT *** AWD *** RED LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** NAVIGATION *** REVERSE CAMERA *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 18,981KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
CASH PRICE: $28,495
HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM
ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO
Car Match Canada
519-621-4333