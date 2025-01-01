$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
100th Anniversary Edition, AWD
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,655KM
VIN JM1BPBJY1M1310789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1183
- Mileage 22,655 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
