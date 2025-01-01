Menu
2021 Mazda MAZDA3

22,655 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3

100th Anniversary Edition, AWD

12808945

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

100th Anniversary Edition, AWD

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,655KM
VIN JM1BPBJY1M1310789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1183
  • Mileage 22,655 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Used 2021 Kia Seltos LX for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Kia Seltos LX 97,187 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 FWD for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 FWD 118,985 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 for sale in Cambridge, ON
2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 182,039 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
2021 Mazda MAZDA3