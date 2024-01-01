Menu
NO ACCIDENTS *** SE *** ALL WHEEL CONTROL *** REVERSE CAMERA *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 85985KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

85,985 KM

Details

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE / AWD / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE / AWD / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,985KM
Used
VIN JA4AJVAW2MU601310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,985 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** SE *** ALL WHEEL CONTROL *** REVERSE CAMERA *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** HEATED SEATS *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** ALLOY WHEELS *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 85985KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2021 Mitsubishi RVR