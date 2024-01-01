$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
GT 4WD * Fosgate Sound System * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Lane Departure Alert Warning * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Push To Star
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
GT 4WD * Fosgate Sound System * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Lane Departure Alert Warning * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Push To Star
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,276KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4AJVAW5MU607425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,276 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
GT 4WD * Fosgate Sound System * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Lane Departure Alert Warning * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Push To Start * Leather Interior * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * 4WD/4WD Lock * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Seats * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors * Rockford Emergency Brake Assist * Steering Assist * Front Collision Warning Alert * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Paddle Shifters * USB Audio/USB Video * Bluetooth * IPOD/AM/FM/SXM * Android Auto * Apple CarPlay * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Heated Mirrors * Traction/Stability Control * Panoramic Sunroof * Roof Rails * Turn Signal Indicator Side View Mirrors * Front Fog Lamps * Good Year Tires * 18” Alloy Wheels *
Discover the Difference at Lebada Motors – Precision in Every Detail Trade-In Your Vehicle with ConfidenceWe offer top value for your trade-in, making the process easy and straightforward. Financing Solutions for All Credit TypesNo Credit? New Credit? Bad Credit? No problem! We have tailored financing options to meet your needs. Contact UsCall us at 519-653-1212 or explore our inventory online at [www.LebadaMotors.com](http://www.lebadamotors.com). Visit us at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON. --- Exceptional Certification Process Our certification process surpasses OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards. Using only premium parts, we ensure every vehicle meets double the ministry standards or we replace it, guaranteeing your peace of mind at no extra cost. --- Why Choose Lebada Motors? - Flexible Financing: Zero down payment options available.- Proven Track Record: Proudly serving Ontario since 1999.- Affordable Vehicles: High-quality cars priced under $15,000.- Low Weekly Payments: Affordable payments starting at $60 per week.- Comprehensive Coverage: From Cambridge to Sarnia to Sault Ste. Marie, our service area spans across Ontario.- Peace of Mind Warranty: Exclusive coverage options to ensure you drive with confidence. ---Helping You Move Forward At Lebada Motors, we believe in second chances. No matter your financial history, we’re here to help you get back on track. We support individuals who have faced: - Missed Payments- High Debt- Bankruptcy- Consumer Proposals- New Credit Histories- Collections- Write-offs- Immigration Challenges- Low Credit Scores- Poor Auto Payment Histories- No Credit Histories- Frequent Job Changes- High Debt-to-Income Ratios- Short Sales or Foreclosures- Over-reliance on Credit- Late Rent Payments- Student Loan Defaults- Limited Credit Types Your past does not determine your future. Let us help you start a new chapter with a reliable vehicle and a positive credit experience. --- Important Information Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. While we strive for zero down payments, a downpayment may sometimes be required. Verify all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing.
Terms and Conditions Our finance program is available on select vehicles and must meet specific criteria to qualify. Visit our showroom for more information. Advertised prices include a $2000 finance rebate under our finance purchase program. Vehicles previously used as daily rentals are fully maintained and reconditioned by the rental company, ensuring they are in top mechanical and cosmetic condition.
*This vehicle previously served as a daily rental. Rest assured, all our ex-rental vehicles undergo rigorous maintenance and conditioning by the rental company. Throughout their rental life, they're maintained to strict standards, ensuring both mechanical and cosmetic excellence. --- Join the Lebada Motors Family TodayExperience the difference at Lebada Motors. Visit [Lebada Motors](http://www.lebadamotors.com) or call 519-653-1212. Find your perfect vehicle today!
Discover the Difference at Lebada Motors – Precision in Every Detail Trade-In Your Vehicle with ConfidenceWe offer top value for your trade-in, making the process easy and straightforward. Financing Solutions for All Credit TypesNo Credit? New Credit? Bad Credit? No problem! We have tailored financing options to meet your needs. Contact UsCall us at 519-653-1212 or explore our inventory online at [www.LebadaMotors.com](http://www.lebadamotors.com). Visit us at 2235 Eagle St. N, Cambridge, ON. --- Exceptional Certification Process Our certification process surpasses OMVIC and Ministry of Transportation standards. Using only premium parts, we ensure every vehicle meets double the ministry standards or we replace it, guaranteeing your peace of mind at no extra cost. --- Why Choose Lebada Motors? - Flexible Financing: Zero down payment options available.- Proven Track Record: Proudly serving Ontario since 1999.- Affordable Vehicles: High-quality cars priced under $15,000.- Low Weekly Payments: Affordable payments starting at $60 per week.- Comprehensive Coverage: From Cambridge to Sarnia to Sault Ste. Marie, our service area spans across Ontario.- Peace of Mind Warranty: Exclusive coverage options to ensure you drive with confidence. ---Helping You Move Forward At Lebada Motors, we believe in second chances. No matter your financial history, we’re here to help you get back on track. We support individuals who have faced: - Missed Payments- High Debt- Bankruptcy- Consumer Proposals- New Credit Histories- Collections- Write-offs- Immigration Challenges- Low Credit Scores- Poor Auto Payment Histories- No Credit Histories- Frequent Job Changes- High Debt-to-Income Ratios- Short Sales or Foreclosures- Over-reliance on Credit- Late Rent Payments- Student Loan Defaults- Limited Credit Types Your past does not determine your future. Let us help you start a new chapter with a reliable vehicle and a positive credit experience. --- Important Information Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. While we strive for zero down payments, a downpayment may sometimes be required. Verify all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing.
Terms and Conditions Our finance program is available on select vehicles and must meet specific criteria to qualify. Visit our showroom for more information. Advertised prices include a $2000 finance rebate under our finance purchase program. Vehicles previously used as daily rentals are fully maintained and reconditioned by the rental company, ensuring they are in top mechanical and cosmetic condition.
*This vehicle previously served as a daily rental. Rest assured, all our ex-rental vehicles undergo rigorous maintenance and conditioning by the rental company. Throughout their rental life, they're maintained to strict standards, ensuring both mechanical and cosmetic excellence. --- Join the Lebada Motors Family TodayExperience the difference at Lebada Motors. Visit [Lebada Motors](http://www.lebadamotors.com) or call 519-653-1212. Find your perfect vehicle today!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lebada Motors
2020 Nissan Qashqai S 45,663 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Soul EX 79,653 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT TRAIL BOSS CREW CAB 4WD 89,968 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Lebada Motors
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lebada Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-653-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lebada Motors
519-653-1212
2021 Mitsubishi RVR