Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SE *** NO ACCIDENTS *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** LEATHER *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** AWC *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** HEATED SEATS *** FRONT COLLISION CONTROL *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

115,829 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE / NO ACCIDENTS / PANO ROOF / LEATHER /HTD SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
13188968

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE / NO ACCIDENTS / PANO ROOF / LEATHER /HTD SEATS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1763502323225
  2. 1763502323665
  3. 1763502324074
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,829KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AJVAW3MU607391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,829 KM

Vehicle Description

SE *** NO ACCIDENTS *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** LEATHER *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** AWC *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** HEATED SEATS *** FRONT COLLISION CONTROL *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE / NO ACCIDENTS / PANO ROOF / LEATHER /HTD SEATS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE / NO ACCIDENTS / PANO ROOF / LEATHER /HTD SEATS 115,829 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Subaru Crosstrek TOURING / AWD / BACKCAM / LOW KMS / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2024 Subaru Crosstrek TOURING / AWD / BACKCAM / LOW KMS / NO ACCIDENTS 34,489 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic LX / MANUAL / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Honda Civic LX / MANUAL / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 274,543 KM $4,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2021 Mitsubishi RVR