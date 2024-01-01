Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ONE OWNER *** SL *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA W/ 360 VIEW *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** HEATED SEATS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 61023 *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2021 Nissan Qashqai

61,023 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Nissan Qashqai

SL / AWD / SUNROOF / LEATHER / ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Qashqai

SL / AWD / SUNROOF / LEATHER / ONE OWNER

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,023KM
VIN JN1BJ1BW2MW428784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,023 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER *** SL *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** LEATHER *** SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA W/ 360 VIEW *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** HEATED SEATS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 61023 *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2020 Toyota Camry SE / ROOF / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Toyota Camry SE / ROOF / HTD SEATS / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS 114,559 KM SOLD
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla SE / ROOF / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla SE / ROOF / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE / LEATHER / ROOF / 4MOTION for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE / LEATHER / ROOF / 4MOTION 15,585 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Qashqai