ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** SV *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** REVERSE CAMERA W/ 360 VIEW *** HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** REMOTE START *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 64901KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM

ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2021 Nissan Rogue

64,901 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue

SV / AWD / ROOF / LEATHER / BACKCAM / NO ACCIDENTS

12026968

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV / AWD / ROOF / LEATHER / BACKCAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,901KM
VIN 5N1AT3BB0MC703173

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,901 KM

ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** SV *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** REVERSE CAMERA W/ 360 VIEW *** HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** REMOTE START *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 64901KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: 

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-621-XXXX

519-621-4333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2021 Nissan Rogue