<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** SR *** SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** MANUAL *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 42604KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2021 Nissan Sentra

42,604 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Sentra

SR / MANUAL / ROOF / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

2021 Nissan Sentra

SR / MANUAL / ROOF / HTD SEATS / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1727889365
  2. 1727889367
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,604KM
VIN 3N1AB8DV9MY249690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,604 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** SR *** SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REAR PARKING AID *** HEATED SEATS *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** MANUAL *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 42604KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2021 Nissan Sentra