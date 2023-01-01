2021 Nissan Versa

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,495 + taxes & licensing
3 6 , 3 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10065348

10065348 VIN: 3N1CN8DV6ML813230

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,301 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

