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<p>SPORT *** NO ACCIDENTS *** SUNROOF *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** AWD *** HEATED SEATS *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** CLIMATE CONTROL *** PADDLE SHIFTER *** CD PLAYER *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br><br><br>HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br><br><br>ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

92,573 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Subaru Crosstrek

SPORT / NO ACCIDENTS / ROOF / BLINDSPOT / PWR SEAT

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14300933

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

SPORT / NO ACCIDENTS / ROOF / BLINDSPOT / PWR SEAT

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1781820615392
  2. 1781820615894
  3. 1781820616290
  4. 1781820616725
  5. 1781820617201
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+ taxes & licensing

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Used
92,573KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTAGC0MH222705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,573 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT *** NO ACCIDENTS *** SUNROOF *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** AWD *** HEATED SEATS *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** CLIMATE CONTROL *** PADDLE SHIFTER *** CD PLAYER *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2021 Subaru Crosstrek SPORT / NO ACCIDENTS / ROOF / BLINDSPOT / PWR SEAT for sale in Cambridge, ON
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6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
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519-621-4333

2021 Subaru Crosstrek