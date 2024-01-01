Menu
2021 Toyota C-HR

32,589 KM

Details Features

$29,989

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota C-HR

Limited

12052807

2021 Toyota C-HR

Limited

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,589KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNKHMBX8M1127366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P0064791
  • Mileage 32,589 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Toyota C-HR