Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LE *** NO ACCIDENTS *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** HEATED SEATS *** BLUETOOTH *** FORWARD COLLISION CONTROL *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br><br><br>HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br><br><br>ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2021 Toyota Corolla

43,969 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE / NO ACCIDENTS / HTD SEATS / BLUETOOTH / AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
14291156

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE / NO ACCIDENTS / HTD SEATS / BLUETOOTH / AUTO

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1781722735
  2. 1781722735
  3. 1781722735
  4. 1781722735
  5. 1781722735
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
43,969KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFBPMBE7MP157766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,969 KM

Vehicle Description

LE *** NO ACCIDENTS *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** HEATED SEATS *** BLUETOOTH *** FORWARD COLLISION CONTROL *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2022 Kia Forte EX / NO ACCIDENTS / BLINDSPOT / HTD STEERING for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Kia Forte EX / NO ACCIDENTS / BLINDSPOT / HTD STEERING 52,151 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru Forester CONVENIENCE / NO ACCIDENTS / HTD SEATS / PWR SEAT for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Subaru Forester CONVENIENCE / NO ACCIDENTS / HTD SEATS / PWR SEAT 116,812 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / PANO ROOF / 360 CAM for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / PANO ROOF / 360 CAM 46,181 KM $25,945 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2021 Toyota Corolla