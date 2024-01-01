Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

18,435 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
LIMITED / LEATHER / ROOF / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS

LIMITED / LEATHER / ROOF / NAV / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 2T3D1RFVXMW197394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,435 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER *** NO ACCIDENTS *** LIMITED *** HEATED/COOLED SEATS *** HEATED REAR SEATS *** JBL SOUND SYSTEM *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** NAVIGATION *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** REMOTE START *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** HANDS-FREE LIFTGATE *** SUNROOF *** REVERSE CAMERA *** 360 CAMERA *** BLUETOOTH *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 18435KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

