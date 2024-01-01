Menu
*** NO ACCIDENTS *** LE ***  AUTO *** AWD *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE *** 126816 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
CASH PRICE $24495


*** WINNER OF BEST PRICED DEALER 2024 **** 


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2021 Toyota RAV4

126,816 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD / NO ACCIDENTS / SAFETY SENSE

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD / NO ACCIDENTS / SAFETY SENSE

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1718638336
  2. 1718638339
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
126,816KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV2MC216156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,816 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** LE ***  AUTO *** AWD *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE *** 126816 KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****
CASH PRICE $24495


*** WINNER OF BEST PRICED DEALER 2024 **** 


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
