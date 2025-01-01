Menu
NO ACCIDENTS *** XLE *** SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS **** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** POWER LIFTGATE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 45095 *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE: $32,995

CASH PRICE: $33,995

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2021 Toyota RAV4

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12214707

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

VIN 2T3R1RFV5MW182145

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** XLE *** SUNROOF *** HEATED SEATS **** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT *** POWER LIFTGATE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 45095 *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE: $32,995

CASH PRICE: $33,995

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

