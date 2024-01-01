Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2021 Toyota Tundra TUNDRA for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Toyota Tundra

50,014 KM

Details Features

$52,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Tundra

TUNDRA

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Tundra

TUNDRA

Location

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-7030

  1. 1706392442
  2. 1706392442
  3. 1706392442
  4. 1706392442
  5. 1706392442
  6. 1706392442
  7. 1706392442
  8. 1706392442
  9. 1706392442
  10. 1706392442
  11. 1706392442
  12. 1706392442
  13. 1706392442
  14. 1706392442
  15. 1706392442
  16. 1706392442
  17. 1706392442
  18. 1706392442
  19. 1706392442
  20. 1706392442
  21. 1706392442
  22. 1706392442
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
50,014KM
Used
VIN 5TFUY5F18MX990397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,014 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cambridge Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla 79,368 KM $24,989 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Toyota Highlander XLE 44,955 KM $45,989 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE 123,969 KM $29,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cambridge Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cambridge Toyota

Cambridge Toyota

2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

Call Dealer

519-653-XXXX

(click to show)

519-653-7030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,989

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Toyota

519-653-7030

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tundra