<div>Previous Daily Rental</div>

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

72,680 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

72,680KM
Used
VIN 3VWE57BU9MM075120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1004
  • Mileage 72,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Safety

Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

519-621-7711

1-877-621-7117
