Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS *** CUSTOM *** CREW CAB *** 4X4 *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REMOTE START *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 72897KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /></p><p><strong>CASH PRICE: $38,995</strong></p><p><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

73,897 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CUSTOM / 4X4 / CREW CAB / BACKCAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CUSTOM / 4X4 / CREW CAB / BACKCAM / NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1728501322
  2. 1728501322
  3. 1728501322
  4. 1728501314
  5. 1728501314
  6. 1728501314
  7. 1728501314
  8. 1728501314
  9. 1728501314
  10. 1728501354
  11. 1728501354
  12. 1728501354
  13. 1728501353
  14. 1728501354
  15. 1728501353
  16. 1728501353
  17. 1728501354
  18. 1728501353
  19. 1728501353
  20. 1728501353
  21. 1728501353
  22. 1728501353
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,897KM
VIN 1GCPDBEK0NZ605101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,897 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS *** CUSTOM *** CREW CAB *** 4X4 *** REVERSE CAMERA *** REMOTE START *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** ALLOY WHEELS *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** BLUETOOTH *** ONLY 72897KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

CASH PRICE: $38,995


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS W/ LUXURY PKG / LEATHER / ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS W/ LUXURY PKG / LEATHER / ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS 109,886 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GX / HEATED SEATS / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GX / HEATED SEATS / REVERSE CAM / NO ACCIDENTS 86,106 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE for sale in Cambridge, ON
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY / AUTO / AC / YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE 207,544 KM $2,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500