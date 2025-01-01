$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD - 6.6L V8 GAS - 6 PASSENGER
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Used
289,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 289,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500 HD
CREW CAB
289000KM
6.6L GAS ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
4X4 HIGH, LOW, AUTO AND 2WD
20” RIMS WITH BFG KO3 TIRES
ANNUAL SAFETY DONE LAST JANUARY
BACKUP CAMERA
LEATHER HEATED SEATS
POWER TAIL GATE
POWER REAR SLIDER
A/C
FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER
APPLE CAR PLAY
DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL
OIL PRAYED THROUGHOUT BY PREVIOUS OWNER
$34995 CERTIFIED + TAX
EAGLE AUTO SALES
