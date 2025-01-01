Menu
Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500 HD

 

CREW CAB

 

289000KM

 

6.6L GAS ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

4X4 HIGH, LOW, AUTO AND 2WD

20” RIMS WITH BFG KO3 TIRES

ANNUAL SAFETY DONE LAST JANUARY

BACKUP CAMERA

LEATHER HEATED SEATS

POWER TAIL GATE

POWER REAR SLIDER

A/C

FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER

APPLE CAR PLAY

DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL

OIL PRAYED THROUGHOUT BY PREVIOUS OWNER

 

$34995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500