2022 Dodge Charger
GT
Location
Lebada Motors
2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,355 KM
Vehicle Description
GT* Keyless Entry * Push to Start * Power Locks/Mirrors/Windows/Driver Seat * Auto Driver/Passenger Window Roll Down * Steering Wheel Controls * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * Cruise Control * Backup Camera * Rear Parking Sensors * SOS * Traction Control Button * Mirror Dimmer * Sport Mode * Super Track Pak * Paddle Shifters * Vehicle Information Screen * Touch Screen Infotainment * AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio * Bluetooth/AUX/USB * Phone Projection * Performance Screen * A/C * Heated Mirrors/Seats/Steering Wheel * Dual Climate Control * Infotainment Climate Control * 20 Alloy Wheels * Spoiler * Dual Exhaust * Hood Scoop *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lebada Motors
519-653-1212