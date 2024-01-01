Menu
GT* Keyless Entry * Push to Start * Power Locks/Mirrors/Windows/Driver Seat * Auto Driver/Passenger Window Roll Down * Steering Wheel Controls * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * Cruise Control * Backup Camera * Rear Parking Sensors * SOS * Traction Control Button * Mirror Dimmer * Sport Mode * Super Track Pak * Paddle Shifters * Vehicle Information Screen * Touch Screen Infotainment * AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio * Bluetooth/AUX/USB * Phone Projection * Performance Screen * A/C * Heated Mirrors/Seats/Steering Wheel * Dual Climate Control * Infotainment Climate Control * 20 Alloy Wheels * Spoiler * Dual Exhaust * Hood Scoop *

2022 Dodge Charger

85,355 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger

GT

2022 Dodge Charger

GT

Location

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,355KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXHG6NH118637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,355 KM

Vehicle Description

GT* Keyless Entry * Push to Start * Power Locks/Mirrors/Windows/Driver Seat * Auto Driver/Passenger Window Roll Down * Steering Wheel Controls * Voice Recognition * Call Buttons * Cruise Control * Backup Camera * Rear Parking Sensors * SOS * Traction Control Button * Mirror Dimmer * Sport Mode * Super Track Pak * Paddle Shifters * Vehicle Information Screen * Touch Screen Infotainment * AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio * Bluetooth/AUX/USB * Phone Projection * Performance Screen * A/C * Heated Mirrors/Seats/Steering Wheel * Dual Climate Control * Infotainment Climate Control * 20 Alloy Wheels * Spoiler * Dual Exhaust * Hood Scoop *

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lebada Motors

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-653-1212

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2022 Dodge Charger