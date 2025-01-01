Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>OUTER BANKS *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 4X4 *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** BLUETOOTH *** HEATED SEATS *** AC *** REAR CAMERA *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2022 Ford Bronco

44,223 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Bronco

OUTER BANKS / NO ACCIDENTS / 360 CAM / 4X4 / AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
13130927

2022 Ford Bronco

OUTER BANKS / NO ACCIDENTS / 360 CAM / 4X4 / AUTO

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1761945425321
  2. 1761945425780
  3. 1761945426191
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,223KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMDE5AH1NLB55114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 44,223 KM

Vehicle Description

OUTER BANKS *** NO ACCIDENTS *** 4X4 *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL *** BLINDSPOT DETECTION *** BLUETOOTH *** HEATED SEATS *** AC *** REAR CAMERA *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2022 Jeep Wagoneer SERIES III / NO ACCIDENTS / NAV / LEATHER / 4X4 for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Jeep Wagoneer SERIES III / NO ACCIDENTS / NAV / LEATHER / 4X4 77,480 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 LARIAT / NO ACCIDENTS / NAV / PANO ROOF / LEATHER for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Ford F-150 LARIAT / NO ACCIDENTS / NAV / PANO ROOF / LEATHER 150,468 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco OUTER BANKS / NO ACCIDENTS / 360 CAM / 4X4 / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Ford Bronco OUTER BANKS / NO ACCIDENTS / 360 CAM / 4X4 / AUTO 44,223 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2022 Ford Bronco