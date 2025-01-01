Menu
<p>*** NO ACCIDENTS *** 4 WHEEL DRIVE *** 2 TONE LEATHER INTERIOR *** SUNROOF *** NAVIGATION *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** SMART CRUISE CONTROL *** LANE ASSIST *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** POWER SEATS *** DRIVER LUMBAR SUPPORT *** MULTIPLE DRIVE MODES *** WIRELESS CHARGING PAD *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

90,283 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport

OUTER BANKS / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / SUNROOF

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

OUTER BANKS / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / SUNROOF

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,283KM
VIN 3FMCR9C64NRD41900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black+Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,283 KM

Vehicle Description

*** NO ACCIDENTS *** 4 WHEEL DRIVE *** 2 TONE LEATHER INTERIOR *** SUNROOF *** NAVIGATION *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** SMART CRUISE CONTROL *** LANE ASSIST *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** POWER SEATS *** DRIVER LUMBAR SUPPORT *** MULTIPLE DRIVE MODES *** WIRELESS CHARGING PAD *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
