Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*** XLT *** FX4 *** SUPERCREW *** 4X4 *** HEATED SEATS *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** LANE ASSIST *** PRE-COLLISION ASSIST *** BLIND SPOT DETECTION *** PARK-AID SENSORS *** REVERSE BRAKE ASSIST *** CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT *** BLUETOOTH *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br /><br /><br />HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br /><br /><br />ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2022 Ford F-150

71,661 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford F-150

XLT / FX4 / SUPERCREW / 4X4 / 3.5L ECO / HTD SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
12630741

2022 Ford F-150

XLT / FX4 / SUPERCREW / 4X4 / 3.5L ECO / HTD SEATS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1749680392274
  2. 1749680392773
  3. 1749680393200
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,661KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E85NKF12622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,661 KM

Vehicle Description

*** XLT *** FX4 *** SUPERCREW *** 4X4 *** HEATED SEATS *** DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL *** LANE ASSIST *** PRE-COLLISION ASSIST *** BLIND SPOT DETECTION *** PARK-AID SENSORS *** REVERSE BRAKE ASSIST *** CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT *** BLUETOOTH *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Match Canada

Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GX / NO ACCIDENTS / HTD SEATS / BLUETOOTH / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 GX / NO ACCIDENTS / HTD SEATS / BLUETOOTH / AUTO 55,848 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL / 4WD / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / NAV / 8 PASS for sale in Cambridge, ON
2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL / 4WD / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / NAV / 8 PASS 56,260 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 XTS / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / HTD SEATS / AUTO for sale in Cambridge, ON
2018 Cadillac XT5 XTS / NO ACCIDENTS / LEATHER / HTD SEATS / AUTO 74,457 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Match Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-4333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2022 Ford F-150