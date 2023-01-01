Menu
<p><strong>COMING SOON USED VEHICLE! </strong>2022 Honda CR-V Sport featuring CVT transmission, five passenger seating, remote engine starter, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, power sunroof, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, Bluetooth, AM/FM audio system with two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, 12V power outlet, proximity key entry, push button start, idle stop, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH), The Honda Sensing Technologies - Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, remote keyless entry with liftgate release, auto on/off projector-beam halogen headlights, auto high-beams, LED daytime running lights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.</p> <p><span style=color:#ff0000><strong>Estimated Arrival – TBD.</strong></span></p>

2022 Honda CR-V

49,236 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V

Sport COMING SOON!

2022 Honda CR-V

Sport COMING SOON!

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,236KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H48NH209151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Estimated Arrival – TBD.



Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Buy From Home Available

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-XXXX

519-623-5991

1-800-387-3080
