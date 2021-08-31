2022 Honda HR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7777044

7777044 Stock #: I005

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # I005

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.