2022 Honda HR-V

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2022 Honda HR-V

2022 Honda HR-V

LX 2WD

2022 Honda HR-V

LX 2WD

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7777044
  • Stock #: I005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # I005
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

No adventure too big. No errand too small. The HR-V LX 2WD features a 1.8 litre, 16-valve, SOHC, i-VTEC® 4 cylinder engine that produces 141 horsepower and includes continuously variable transmission (CVT). Designed with fuel efficiency in mind, the continuous variable transmission (CVT) with Eco Assist system produces an estimated 8.4/7.0/7.8 (City/Hwy/Combined) litres per 100 km. The stylish interior features five passenger seating and 60/40 split folding 2nd-row Magic Seats®, which allow you to transport and store just about anything.



The heated front seats keep you and your favourite passenger comfortable in any weather. The Display Audio System with HondaLink keeps you connected on any trip. The 160-watt AM/FM/CD audio system with MP3/Windows Media® Audio playback capability and 4 speakers will turn every drive up a notch. Discover the ease of Apple CarPlay (Apple Auto) and Android Auto (Android Play) connectivity, as key content from your smartphone is displayed on the 7 inch display audio system with HondaLink Next Generation.



Included is the latest in safety innovation from Honda, the Honda Sensing technologies (safety technology). Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system. Reverse with confidence by utilizing the multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines. The stylish exterior of the HR-V boasts 17 inch aluminum-alloy wheels, body-coloured rear roofline spoiler and body-coloured heated power side mirrors. The front wiper de-icer and LED brake and daytime running lights allow you to see and be seen in any condition.



Keep your options wide open.



Experience the Difference at Cambridge Centre Honda! Why Test Drive Here? $25 Gift Card with Test Drive, You choose: drive with a sales person or on your own, extended overnight and at home test drives available. Why Purchase Here? VIP Coupon Booklet: up to $1000 in service & other savings, FREE Ontario-Wide Delivery. Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-5991

1-800-387-3080
