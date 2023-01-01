Menu
NOW AVAILABLE! 2022 Honda Pilot Touring featuring nine speed automatic transmission, seven passenger seating, leather interior, power moonroof, leather wrapped steering wheel, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, push button start, wireless charging, remote engine starter, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, GPS navigation, Bluetooth, AM/FM audio system with two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, two 12V power outlet, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH), The Honda Sensing Technologies - Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, Blind Spot Information (BSI) system with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system, remote keyless entry with liftgate release, auto on/off headlights, LED fog lights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.

FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!

2022 Honda Pilot

31,999 KM

$55,395

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Pilot

Touring 7P DEMO!

2022 Honda Pilot

Touring 7P DEMO!

Location

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

519-623-5991

$55,395

+ taxes & licensing

31,999KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H6XNB504268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,999 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE! 2022 Honda Pilot Touring featuring nine speed automatic transmission, seven passenger seating, leather interior, power moonroof, leather wrapped steering wheel, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, push button start, wireless charging, remote engine starter, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, GPS navigation, Bluetooth, AM/FM audio system with two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, two 12V power outlet, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH), The Honda Sensing Technologies - Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, Blind Spot Information (BSI) system with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system, remote keyless entry with liftgate release, auto on/off headlights, LED fog lights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.



FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!



Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cambridge Centre Honda

Cambridge Centre Honda

227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8

519-623-XXXX

519-623-5991

1-800-387-3080
$55,395

+ taxes & licensing

Cambridge Centre Honda

519-623-5991

2022 Honda Pilot