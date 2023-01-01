$55,395+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Pilot
Touring 7P DEMO!
Location
Cambridge Centre Honda
227 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H8
519-623-5991
$55,395
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,999 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE! 2022 Honda Pilot Touring featuring nine speed automatic transmission, seven passenger seating, leather interior, power moonroof, leather wrapped steering wheel, rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, push button start, wireless charging, remote engine starter, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility, ECON mode, GPS navigation, Bluetooth, AM/FM audio system with two USB inputs, steering wheel mounted controls, cruise control, air conditioning, dual climate zones, heated front seats, two 12V power outlet, power mirrors, power locks, power windows, Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH), The Honda Sensing Technologies - Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, Blind Spot Information (BSI) system with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system, remote keyless entry with liftgate release, auto on/off headlights, LED fog lights, electronic stability control and anti-lock braking system. Contact Cambridge Centre Honda for special discounted finance rates, as low as 8.99%, on approved credit from Honda Financial Services.
FREE $25 GAS CARD WITH TEST DRIVE!
Our philosophy is simple. We believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. Welcome to the Cambridge Centre Honda Family! Cambridge Centre Honda proudly serves customers from Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Hamilton, Waterford, Brant, Woodstock, Paris, Branchton, Preston, Hespeler, Galt, Puslinch, Morriston, Roseville, Plattsville, New Hamburg, Baden, Tavistock, Stratford, Wellesley, St. Clements, St. Jacobs, Elmira, Breslau, Guelph, Fergus, Elora, Rockwood, Halton Hills, Georgetown, Milton and all across Ontario!
