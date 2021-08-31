2022 Honda Pilot

+ taxes & licensing
Utility never looked so good. The Pilot Touring features a 3.5 litre, 24 valve, Direct Injection, SOHC, i-VTEC® V6 engine with Variable Cylinder Management® (VCM®) and a 9-speed automatic transmission with Grade Logic Control and paddle shifters. The Intelligent Variable Torque Management (i-VTM4™) AWD (all-wheel drive / 4-wheel drive) system, Intelligent Traction Management System, and engine idle-stop feature ensures a stable and fuel efficient drive for you and your passengers. Keep your eight passengers entertained with the Honda Blu-ray™ Rear Entertainment System (DVD player) with 9-inch display, integrated remote control and wireless headset with personal surround sound.
The HDMI® input jack and 115-volt power outlet can also be utilized to connect other devices and keep everyone entertained. Leather-trimmed seating for eight means that you will always have room for additional passengers, and they will all stay comfortable with the Tri-zone automatic climate control with air-filtration system, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated second-row outboard seats. With rain-sensing windshield wipers the vehicle can do the thinking for you.
Parking is effortless with the Pilot Touring’s multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines and body-coloured front and rear parking sensors. Experience the ease of the Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ (GPS) with bilingual voice recognition, SiriusXM™ satellite radio, Apple CarPlay™ (Apple Auto) and Android Auto™ (Android Play) connectivity, as key content from your smartphone is displayed on the Display Audio System with HondaLink™, and for Apple users, Siri® Eyes Free compatibility. The proximity key entry system with pushbutton (push button) start allow you to easily get on your way, and the remote engine-starter will ensure your Pilot will be the perfect temperature for every trip.
The power tailgate with hands-free access makes packing the Pilot a breeze. Included is the latest in safety innovation from Honda (safety technology), Next-Generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure that is engineered to help disperse frontal impact energy to enhance occupant protection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning system, Collision Mitigation Braking system, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keeping Assist system and Road Departure Mitigation system, are designed to help make your drive safer. For added peace of mind, the Blind Spot Information (BSI) system and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system will keep an extra eye out for you.
Premium paint charge of $300 added to this colour.
Settling down doesn’t mean having to settle.
