PREFERRED *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 80,016KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE: $18,995

CASH PRICE: $19,495

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

2022 Hyundai Elantra

80,016 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / ALLOYS

12238936

2022 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED / REVERSE CAM / HTD SEATS / ALLOYS

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,016KM
VIN KMHLM4AG9NU359766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,016 KM

Vehicle Description

PREFERRED *** HEATED SEATS *** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEYLESS START/ENTRY *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** LANE KEEPING ASSIST *** REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE *** AUTO *** AC *** POWER GROUP *** ALLOY WHEELS *** ONLY 80,016KM *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****

FINANCE PRICE: $18,995

CASH PRICE: $19,495

HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Match Canada

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2022 Hyundai Elantra