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<p>ESSENTIAL *** NO ACCIDENTS *** HEATED SEATS *** STEERING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** CLIMATE CONTROL *** CRUISE CONTROL *** BLUETOOTH *** POWER OPTIONS *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****<br><br><br>HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM<br><br><br>ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO</p>

2022 Hyundai Elantra

89,901 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Hyundai Elantra

ESSENTIAL / NO ACCIDENTS / HTD SEATS / BLUETOOTH

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14341458

2022 Hyundai Elantra

ESSENTIAL / NO ACCIDENTS / HTD SEATS / BLUETOOTH

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

  1. 1782425251610
  2. 1782425252091
  3. 1782425252498
  4. 1782425252924
  5. 1782425253384
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Used
89,901KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG4NU277153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,901 KM

Vehicle Description

ESSENTIAL *** NO ACCIDENTS *** HEATED SEATS *** STEERING ASSIST *** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *** CLIMATE CONTROL *** CRUISE CONTROL *** BLUETOOTH *** POWER OPTIONS *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** WE DEAL WITH ALL THE MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE THE FRANCHISE DEALERS *** WORTH THE DRIVE TO CAMBRIDGE ****


HOURS : MONDAY TO THURSDAY 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY 11 AM TO 6 PM SATURDAY 10 AM TO 5 PM


ADDRESS : 6 JAFFRAY ST CAMBRIDGE ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9
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519-621-4333

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519-621-4333

2022 Hyundai Elantra