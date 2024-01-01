2022 Hyundai KONA

Menu
Preferred AWD *  Down Hill Brake Control * Traction/Stability Control * Heated Mirrors * Steering Assist * Driver Attention * Leading Vehicle Departure Alert * Inattentive Driving Warning *  Keyless Entry * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors *Forward Safety/Active Assist * Lane Safety * Blind Spot Active Assist * Rear Cross Traffic Safety * Normal/Sport/Smart Modes * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Auto Start/Stop * Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * AWD Lock * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * USB/Bluetooth * AM/FM/SXM * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * Projection Mode * Blue Link * WIFI * Digital Cluster * Turn Signal Indicator Side View Mirrors * 17" Alloy Wheels * Front Fog Lamps * Roof Rails * Rear View Camera *

We Support Your Financial Recovery

At Lebada Motors, we understand that financial setbacks can happen. We are committed to helping you move forward, no matter your credit history. We offer support for:

- Car Loans for Bad Credit
- Missed Payments
- High Debt Levels
- Bankruptcy
- Consumer Proposals
- New Credit
- Collections
- Write-offs
- Immigration Challenges
- Low Credit Scores
- Poor Auto Payment History
- No Credit History
- Frequent Job Changes
- High Debt-to-Income Ratios
- Short Sales or Foreclosures
- Credit Over-reliance
- Late Rent Payments
- Student Loan Defaults
- Limited Credit Types

Your financial past doesn't have to define your future. Let us help you start a new chapter with confidence.

---

Important Details

Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. Zero down payments are our goal, but a downpayment may sometimes be required. Please confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing.

Terms and conditions apply. The finance program is available on select vehicles and must meet specific criteria. Visit us in-store for more information.

Advertised prices include a $2000 finance rebate as part of our finance purchase program.

Previous daily rental vehicles are fully maintained and re-conditioned by the rental company, ensuring excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition.

2022 Hyundai KONA

85,617 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7

519-653-1212

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,617KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K2CAB4NU770945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Preferred AWD *  Down Hill Brake Control * Traction/Stability Control * Heated Mirrors * Steering Assist * Driver Attention * Leading Vehicle Departure Alert * Inattentive Driving Warning *  Keyless Entry * Keyless Entry * Push To Start * Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Power Locks/Windows/Side View Mirrors *Forward Safety/Active Assist * Lane Safety * Blind Spot Active Assist * Rear Cross Traffic Safety * Normal/Sport/Smart Modes * Steering Controls * Cruise Control * Voice Recognition * Auto Start/Stop * Heated Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * AWD Lock * Automatic/Tiptronic Transmission * USB/Bluetooth * AM/FM/SXM * Touchscreen Infotainment Display System * Apple CarPlay/Android Auto * Projection Mode * Blue Link * WIFI * Digital Cluster * Turn Signal Indicator Side View Mirrors * 17” Alloy Wheels * Front Fog Lamps * Roof Rails * Rear View Camera *
  We Support Your Financial Recovery At Lebada Motors, we understand that financial setbacks can happen. We are committed to helping you move forward, no matter your credit history. We offer support for: - Car Loans for Bad Credit- Missed Payments- High Debt Levels- Bankruptcy- Consumer Proposals- New Credit- Collections- Write-offs- Immigration Challenges- Low Credit Scores- Poor Auto Payment History- No Credit History- Frequent Job Changes- High Debt-to-Income Ratios- Short Sales or Foreclosures- Credit Over-reliance- Late Rent Payments- Student Loan Defaults- Limited Credit Types Your financial past doesn’t have to define your future. Let us help you start a new chapter with confidence. --- Important Details Prices exclude HST and licensing fees. Zero down payments are our goal, but a downpayment may sometimes be required. Please confirm all details as we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Mileage is accurate at the time of listing. Terms and conditions apply. The finance program is available on select vehicles and must meet specific criteria. Visit us in-store for more information. Advertised prices include a $2000 finance rebate as part of our finance purchase program. Previous daily rental vehicles are fully maintained and re-conditioned by the rental company, ensuring excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition. --- Become Part of the Lebada Motors Family TodayExperience the difference at Lebada Motors. Visit [Lebada Motors](http://www.lebadamotors.com) or call 519-653-1212. Your perfect vehicle is waiting!

More inventory From Lebada Motors

Used 2022 Toyota Camry SE * Leather/Cloth Interior * Heated Seats * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Projection Mode * Lane Tracing Alert * Steering Assist * Lane Centering Syst for sale in Cambridge, ON
2022 Toyota Camry SE * Leather/Cloth Interior * Heated Seats * Android Auto/Apple CarPlay * Projection Mode * Lane Tracing Alert * Steering Assist * Lane Centering Syst 78,708 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD * Fosgate Sound System * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Lane Departure Alert Warning * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Push To Star for sale in Cambridge, ON
2021 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD * Fosgate Sound System * Blind Spot Assist * Lane Keep Assist * Lane Departure Alert Warning * Keyless Entry * Rear View Camera * Push To Star 79,276 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Qashqai Nissan Safety Shield 360 * Hill Start Assist * Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection * * High Beam Assist * Rear Cross Traffic Alert * for sale in Cambridge, ON
2020 Nissan Qashqai Nissan Safety Shield 360 * Hill Start Assist * Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection * * High Beam Assist * Rear Cross Traffic Alert * 45,663 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Email Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

Lebada Motors

2235 Eagle Street N, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-1212

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lebada Motors

519-653-1212

2022 Hyundai KONA